WATCH: Atletico Madrid strike first blow in Madrid derby from the penalty spot

Real Madrid are aiming to stretch their advantage at the top of La Liga with victory over Atletico Madrid, but they have fallen behind in this second Madrid derby of the season, and they would cede their lead at the top of the standings if the result stayed this way until full time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It was a very even first 35 minutes, with neither side having had a clear-cut opportunity. The first of the match has ended up coming from the penalty spot, and it has resulted in Atletico Madrid taking the lead courtesy of Julian Alvarez.

Atleti take full advantage of their opportunity from the spot! 🔴⚪ What composure from Julian Alvarez under that pressure 👏 pic.twitter.com/4T8DaQlmiR — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) February 8, 2025

GOLAZO DE JULIÁN ÁLVAREZ DE PANENKA pic.twitter.com/wccoLq6RMy — nenn (fan) (@FCB_nenn) February 8, 2025

Julian Alvarez hits Courtois with the Panenka to give Atletico Madrid the lead 🥶 Real Madrid couldn't believe a penalty was awarded! pic.twitter.com/LQnzbn1eK1 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 8, 2025

After a VAR check, Aurelien Tchouameni is deemed to have fouled Samuel Lino inside the penalty area, and that allows Alvarez to step up and score from 12 yards – it’s a very cheeky finish from the Argentine, who chips the ball down the middle as Thibaut Courtois call only watch on as he dove to his left.

Referees have been the big topic of conversation in Spanish football over the last seven days, with Real Madrid doing much of the talking after last weekend’s defeat at Espanyol. There is little doubt that they will not be happy with the decision to penalise Tchouameni in this one.