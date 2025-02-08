“They understood…” – La Liga defender explains Aston Villa snub

Aston Villa were linked with several La Liga players during the winter transfer window, and concrete efforts were made for two defenders: Loic Bade and Juan Foyth. However, neither player budged, and as such, they will remain at Sevilla and Villarreal respectively for the remainder of the season.

Bade was Aston Villa’s first choice, but despite a good offer being received by Sevilla, a deal was not completed. It was the player himself that turned the move down, and speaking in a recent interview with Muchodeporte (via Marca), he opened up on the operation.

“They understood my situation and what I think. We talked and in the end I said I wanted to stay here. I have the ambition to do good things with Sevilla and I wanted to play here, I want to have good seasons. That’s why I’ve chosen to stay.

“No (I don’t regret rejecting offers), in the end I am the one who choose. Today I want to stay. Then, of course, when there is a club that comes, you have to think about it too. But my main goal is to stay here, play and be with the team as high up the La Liga table as possible. I don’t think about things that can come. My goal now is to stay, I see what comes and then everyone knows what happens in football.”

Bade is expected to be the subject of more interest in the summer, with several other Premier League clubs having been linked with acquiring his services over the last few months. Despite this, he does not rule out staying at Sevilla for a while yet.

“I’m very happy here. If I have to stay for many years, I have no problem. Then, as I said, we don’t know what may happen in the future. As of today, I’m a Sevilla player until 2029.”