Real Madrid to honour retiring club icon before Madrid derby

Earlier in the week, Real Madrid icon Marcelo Vieira announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 36. The much-loved Brazilian defender had been without a club since leaving his beloved Fluminense at the end of November, and after two months in the wilderness, he decided to hang up his boots.

Marcelo will forever remain at iconic figure at Real Madrid, and many also view him as being the club’s best-ever left-back. Florentino Perez holds him in very high regard, and ahead of Saturday’s Madrid derby showdown against Atletico Madrid, it has been announced in an official statement that a tribute will be held.

“Marcelo will receive a tribute in this Saturday’s derby at the Santiago Bernabeu. Our stadium will have the opportunity to say goodbye and recognize the Brazilian, who on Thursday announced his retirement as a professional footballer.

“Marcelo is one of the great legends of our club and world football. During his sixteen seasons at Real Madrid, he won 25 titles in 546 games: 5 European Cups, 4 Club World Cups, 3 European Super Cups, 6 La Liga, 2 Copa del Rey and 5 Spanish Super Cups.”

Marcelo is undoubtedly a legendary figure at Real Madrid, and he was a big part of the club’s golden generation in the 2010s. He left the club as one of its most successful players in terms of trophies won, so it is only right that he has the chance to take in the acclaim of the Bernabeu one more time.

There is no doubt that Real Madrid would dearly love to have prime Marcelo at the club right now. Left-back is a problem position for Carlo Ancelotti, and his worries have multiplied now that it has been confirmed that Alphonso Davies will not be joining in the summer, as he has signed a new deal with Bayern Munich.