Madrid derby drawn again as Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid cancel each other out

The second Madrid derby of the season has finished exactly like the first one did at the Metropolitano: Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid playing out a 1-1 draw.

It was a very even first 35 minutes, with neither side having had a clear-cut opportunity. The first of the match has ended up coming from the penalty spot, and it resulted in Atleti taking the lead courtesy of Julian Alvarez. After a cross from the left, Aurelien Tchouameni was adjudged to have fouled Samuel Lino after standing on his foot. The foul was not given on-field, but after a VAR review, referee Cesar Soto Grado pointed to the penalty spot, which allowed the Argentine to break the deadlock.

That moment caused a lot of frustration for Real Madrid, who could not find an equaliser before the half time interval. However, they did managed to hit back only a few minutes into the second period as Kylian Mbappe scored his 16th La Liga goal of the season – and his 22nd in all competitions. It was brilliant play from Rodrygo Goes on the right, as he got to the by-line before cutting the ball back to Jude Bellingham – his effort was blocked by Jose Maria Gimenez, but the French forward made no mistake.

Real Madrid would dominate the second half, and they had a couple of half chances to score the winning goal. Vinicius Junior’s strike from a tight angle was palmed away by Jan Oblak, who also hung on to a dangerous in-swinging Luka Modric free-kick in the final minutes.

The result means that Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid remain separated by a single point after 23 matchdays. While it is not a bad outcome for either side, Barcelona are the ones that will be celebrating as a victory at Sevilla on Sunday would see them close to within two points of the La Liga summit.