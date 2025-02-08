Real Madrid play host to rivals Atletico Madrid in a vital La Liga derby showdown tonight at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos currently lead the La Liga rankings by just a single point as Diego Simeone looks to chase them down in the final weeks of the season.

Carlo Ancelotti is managing a defensive injury crisis, and the prospect of an incoming double header against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League playoffs, but Simone has not won an away derby since 2016.

Both sides secured a spot in the Copa del Rey semi finals in midweek, as Atletico Madrid cruised to a 5-0 home win over Getafe, and Ancelotti’s charges edged past Leganes via a 93rd minute winner at their close neighbours.

Ancelotti and Simeone fielded rotated teams in the cup, and this league clash will see a reversal of priorities, and a more familiar look to the lineups.

Real Madrid’s last La Liga outing was a 1-0 loss at Espanyol, and they will field a similar XI in the derby, with Diario AS tipping Raul Asencio to cover for the injured Antonio Rudiger in central defence.

The other remaining call comes at left back with Ancelotti expected to make a late decision between Ferland Mendy an Fran Garcia as a starter.

Simeone’s team sealed a 2-0 home win over Mallorca last weekend, and he also is forced into defensive changes, with Robin Le Normand suspended for one game.

Jose Maria Gimenez is set to come in with Javi Galan replacing Reinildo Mandava at left back for the visitors.

Antoine Griezmann will lead the attack, after scoring off the bench against Mallorca, with the Frenchman being carefully managed by Simeone in 2025.

Atletico Madrid also have the bonus of no midweek game, after reaching the Champions League last 16 automatically, as Real Madrid prepare for yet another trip to the Etihad Stadium.