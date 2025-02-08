“They are manipulating the images” – Real Madrid TV fume at Madrid derby penalty decision

For the second weekend in a row, Real Madrid appear to have ended a La Liga match with the feeling of being affected by referees. In Saturday’s Madrid derby, which ended in a 1-1 draw, the hosts were of the belief that the decision to award a penalty to Atletico Madrid in the first half was not a correct one.

Those associated with Real Madrid felt aggrieved at the decision, and although Carlo Ancelotti opted to bite his tongue on the matter, Real Madrid TV did not, as per Diario AS.

“There is absolutely nothing, the ball had already passed and it is Lino who is going to look for Tchouameni. The problem is that Soto Grado has his image frozen to make it look like the Frenchman is stepping on him, they are manipulating the images from the VAR because they show him when the toe of Tchouameni’s boot is on top of Lino, if you see the play later you realize that Lino dives in an unnatural way.

“We are facing the team most favoured by the system and by the VAR. There is absolutely nothing. It’s amazing. That he went to see this… De Burgos Bengoetxea is outrageous. I would leave the field. The most favoured team by the system. They have just awarded him a penalty. This is unfortunate. The filthy Negreira league.

“It’s not a penalty. Lamentable. New refereeing scandal. This is what De Burgos Bengoetxea and Soto Grado wanted, and what Medina Cantalejo wanted and what Spanish football wanted. What we are witnessing is absolute embarrassment. But how can they whistle this penalty! It is another day of embarrassment, and another new scandal.”

Real Madrid have already complained to the Spanish Football Federation after last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Espanyol, during which Carlos Romero escaped a red card for a high challenge on Kylian Mbappe. It remains to be seen whether they take another step in the coming days after this incident.