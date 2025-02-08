Latest Barcelona star to reject Saudi Pro League pay day revealed

The lure of the Saudi Pro League failed to land two Barcelona stars in the January transfer window.

The offer of huge salaries on a tax-free basis has secured a host of Europe-based stars for the Middle East’s rapidly developing flagship league, but some players have opted against a move.

Aston Villa lost Jhon Duran to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr during the window with the striker leaving the prospect of UEFA Champions League football at Villa Park.

Reports from the final hours of the transfer window indicated an offer landed in Barcelona for Ansu Fati, but he rejected it.

Al-Shabab were rumoured to have made a a €10m transfer fee – plus €5m in add-ons – proposal, but Barcelona were happy to accept Fati’s stance of remaining in place at the club.

Unless there is a miraculous change before the end of the current campaign, Fati looks certain to move in in the summer, with fresh transfer interest expected.

However, Fati was not the only Barcelona forward subjected to an offer from Saudi Arabia, with reports from Diario Sport claiming Ferran Torres also received a call.

Torres scored a hat trick in the midweek Copa del Rey quarter final win at his former side Valencia and he is confident of forcing his way into Hansi Flick’s plans.

Robert Lewandowski is the first choice pick as Flick’s central attacker, but Torres knows he will get opportunities, and that motivated his desire to stay.

A fresh bid could arrive at the end of the campaign, but the 24-year-old does not appear interested, and Fati could still move on this month.

The Turkish transfer window runs until February 11 and Besiktas a rumoured to be preparing a last minute offer to bring him to Istanbul, if he agrees to end his Barcelona link, at least until the end of the campaign.