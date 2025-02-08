La Liga round-up: Real Betis blow two-goal lead as Athletic Club and Villarreal pick up victories

MD23 of the 2024-25 La Liga season continued on Saturday with four more matches. The derby between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid is the highlight fixture, but there were three other games to wet the appetite ahead of that clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Celta Vigo 3-2 Real Betis

The lunchtime kick-off at Balaidos was a rollercoaster of a match, as Celta Vigo came from two goals behind to secure a stunning victory. It was a dream first half for Real Betis as Antony scored his first goal since joining from Manchester United, and that was added to by Diego Llorente’s close range header.

However, Celta came roaring back in the second period as a stunning strike from Fran Beltran reduced the arrears, before Javi Rodriguez and Williot Swedberg netted for a famous comeback win.

Athletic Club 3-0 Girona

It was the Oihan Sancet show at San Mames as Athletic Club secured another three points in the race for the Champions League places. The talismanic midfielder scored his third La Liga hat-trick against Girona – the first came from the penalty spot after a foul from Miguel Gutierrez, the second was a close-range header, and the third came after a poor clearance from Paulo Gazzaniga.

Las Palmas 1-2 Villarreal

Villarreal have kept pace with Athletic Club in the race for the top four with a battling victory in Gran Canaria. It was a poor first half showing from the visitors, but they took control in the second half thanks to Alex Baena, who rejected a move away from La Ceramica during the winter transfer window.

Baena opened the scoring after a cross from Sergi Cardona, before he turned provider for Ayoze Perez to score his 10th La Liga goal of the season. Manu Fuster got a goal back for Las Palmas, but it was not enough in the end as Ollie McBurnie’s late overhead kick crashed off the crossbar.