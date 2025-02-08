“We don’t know how to manage” – Isco blasts Real Betis teammates after Celta Vigo collapse

Real Betis’ hopes of finishing inside the European places took another blow on Saturday as they lost 3-2 against Celta Vigo. Manuel Pellegrini’s side had been on course to go 7th as they led 2-0 at Balaidos, before three second half goals from the hosts confined them to another disappointing result.

Betis captain Isco Alarcon spoke to the media after the match, and as per Marca, he was far from happy at the collapse.

“The match had a little bit of everything, but we are disappointed again. We continue to give away points, and thus, achieving the objectives we set ourselves is practically impossible. We let a two-goal lead slip away again in the first half, we continue to give away in every game and today, nothing more than you give away, you condemn yourself. Very disappointed.”

Isco hit out at his teammates for their lack of resolve in dealing with difficult moments in matches.

“I think we’re a bit like a flan – nothing more happens, they score a goal, they hurt us, we start shaking and we don’t know how to manage complicated moments within the game. Once again we did not know how to manage a result in favour of two goals away from home against a good team that was in a bad dynamic, and again, we revive the opponent after having had a good first half with two goals, hitting the crossbar twice… We went through a complicated moment in the game, we fell apart, we were a little afraid of losing what we had achieved. We have to achieve, let’s see if we improve that, because if not, the season is going to be very long.

“Here we are all together, we win together, we lose together and despite being a very grey day today, we have to get up as quickly as possible. We have a very important game on Thursday where we have to show our face, win, turn the page as soon as possible, recover from this setback and react as soon as possible.”