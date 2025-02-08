“He played a correct game” – Diego Simeone satisfied during referee performance in Madrid derby

Atletico Madrid made it one defeat in their last six in all competitions against Real Madrid with a solid 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu. They had led courtesy of a Julian Alvarez’s penalty, but despite being pegged back by Kylian Mbappe’s second half strike, it will be a satisfying result for Los Colchoneros.

As per Diario AS, Atleti head coach Diego Simeone gave his thoughts on the 90 minutes at the Bernabeu.

“In the first half we were able to solve counter-attacks, duels, controls near the box better… We could not have the clarity to find ourselves in that situation. In the second it was different, but we stayed in that situation. It seemed to me that there were situations to be solved better. That they made the game tie despite the feeling that in many passages of the game it seemed that we could win it.”

Simeone also gave his thoughts on the refereeing performance of Cesar Soto Grado, amid two big calls made by the on-field official.

“There was a penalty like this in the afternoon in the match between Athletic and Girona. It was similar, the referee was called by the VAR… It was similar.

“I thought the referee handled it in the best way. For some, it was a red card for Ceballos, and VAR should have reviewed, for others it was not… He understood what he understood. And in the VAR they understood that they did not have to call him. I thought he played a correct game.”

Simeone also spoke on the title race, and in his opinion, it is neither his Atleti side or Real Madrid that are favourites at this stage.

“We are in a very good position. Barcelona is the best team – they play very well, and if they manage to win at Sevilla the table will be very tight. And it will be very good for journalists to have fun there together.”