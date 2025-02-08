Hansi Flick speaks on possible Barcelona contract extension

Barcelona are hoping to continue their fine start to 2025 when they travel to face Sevilla in their latest La Liga fixture on Sunday. The Catalans continued their excellent form with a five-goal victory at Valencia in the Copa del Rey in midweek, but they know that they must keep winning in the league if they are to keep themselves in the title race.

Sevilla have improved in recent months, and this is something that Hansi Flick is aware of. He expects a tough outing, although as he told his pre-match press conference (via MD), he is confident of another three points.

“I know that the atmosphere at Sevilla is incredible, it’s very nice. It was the same at the start of the match against Valencia, but we want to play our football, with our style. For us, that’s the important thing, every game you start from scratch.”

If Barcelona do win, they will close the gap on at least one of their title rivals, given that Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid face each other on Saturday night. Flick admitted that he will watch the match at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“Yes, I will watch the match between Real Madrid and Atletico. It will be interesting, it is one of the best European games, but first I will watch Barca Atletic and then I will have dinner.”

Flick was also asked about a possible contract extension at Barcelona. He has 18 months remaining on the two-year deal that he signed upon taking over from Xavi Hernandez last summer, and although there are many keen for him to stay longer, he is in no rush to make calls on his future.

“I’m not under pressure, I love working for this team and this club. We have much more potential and I can see it in the players at La Masia, who are very good. I have time, I have another year left and then we’ll see. A season and two years for a coach is a long time.”