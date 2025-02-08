Gerard Pique hints which current Barcelona star makes the 2009 team

Former Barcelona star Gerard Pique has offered his view on the progress made by Hansi Flick’s side this season.

Barcelona are currently playing catch up in the La Liga title race but they eased into the Copa del Rey semi finals and the UEFA Champions League last 16.

Flick also secured his first title as Barcelona boss in January via the Spanish Supercup in Saudi Arabia but Pique admitted there is still a long way to go for his talented squad.

The current Barcelona squad bears resemblances to the great Barcelona teams Pique was such a key part of with links to the La Masia academy via teenage stars Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi.

There was also the acquisition of Pedri and Gavi at a young age as the club builds for the future.

Pique was asked about the glory days for him, and the historic trophy sextuple won by Pp Guardiola in 2009, which included La Liga, the Copa del Rey, the Supercup, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

The former defender claimed that is the benchmark to reach at Barcelona and admitted few of the current team would be able to break into that dominant XI.

“That was one of the best teams in history. I’d say very few [would get in]. In our Barca there were great players. It’s a shame we didn’t have a Lamine Yamal, Cubarsi or a Raphinha who are at a great level, but in those positions there was Messi, Puyol, Villa, Henry or Eto’o,” as per an interview with Marca.

“We’re talking about top players. I think those who are there now have to earn the right to be in that team, they can get there because of talent and desire, but they need to win big titles.”