Carlo Ancelotti needs to balance his squad for the incoming games across La Liga and UEFA Champions League action this month.

Tonight’s home league derby with Atletico Madrid kick starts a crunch run of matches for Los Blancos including two battles with Manchester City in the last 16 playoffs.

Ancelotti is short on numbers in defence, with Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao remaining as long-term absentees, and Antonio Rudiger currently sidelined.

The Germany international is out for the Atletico Madrid game and the first leg in Manchester but he is hopeful of a return for the second game back in Madrid.

Ancelotti is prepared to roll the dice on starting David Alaba if needed in Manchester with Raul Asencio getting the nod against Atletico Madrid alongside Aurelien Tchouameni.

The attack picks itself, if everyone remains fit, with Jude Bellingham and Fede Valverde nailed on starters in midfield, but one spot in the engine room remains open in Ancelotti’s thinking.

Dani Ceballos has been given greater freedom by Ancelotti since the start of 2025 but captain Luka Modric has now handed Ancelotti fresh food for thought.

The 39-year-old scored and led Real Madrid to a battling 3-2 Copa del Rey quarter final win at Leganes in midweek as a reminder of his enduring brilliance.

Modric remains Ancelotti’s most trusted on-pitch lieutenant and the Italian backed him over his admonishment of Vinicius Junior for not tracking back to defend at Leganes.

As per reports from Relevo, his performance in that game has impacted Ancelotti plans, and he could start at least one of the games against Pep Guardiola’s team.

Age remains just a number for Modric, who continues to run and tackle like a player half his age, and his endurance levels remain capable of playing games at the highest level.