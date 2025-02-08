Barcelona set out Serie A star as key 2025 transfer target

Barcelona could have scope for one major transfer signing this summer if their finances remain on track in the coming months.

After years of delicately balanced deals, the club now have a little more freedom to sign players, and offer major contracts.

With more exits planned ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, that will free up squad space, and remove some hefty salaries off the wage bill.

Hansi Flick is rumoured to be considering multiple options to bolster his squad with the German coach keen on a new attacker.

Reports from Mundo Deportivo indicate AC Milan forward Rafael Leao is his No.1 choice to come in particularly if Ansu Fati and others move on in 2025.

Barcelona have been linked with a move for the Serie A star on and off for over 12 months but his value at the San Siro has blocked that interest.

The report claims Barcelona are continuing to monitor and scout the Portugal international but a deal would require a major fee landing at Milan’s door.

With his current contract running until 2028, AC Milan are under no pressure to sell the 25-year-old, with his current estimated value set at around €75m.

That comes in higher than Nico Williams €58m release clause at Athletic Club but that link appears to have run cold in 2025.

Arsenal are now the rumoured front runners to sign the Spain international as part of a structured deal with the Basque giants.

Athletic Club do not appear willing to negotiate with Barcelona, following their public pursuit of him last summer, and Arsenal have a plan.

The Gunners could pay more than the full clause in the summer, to secure favourable payment terms over the 22-year-old, allowing them to structure payments over the duration of Williams’ prospective contract, rather than paying the full amount up front.