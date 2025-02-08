Barcelona discard two big-money midfield targets – but Bayern Munich player still on list

Barcelona are hoping to have a busy summer, and a number of different positions to address have already been identified. At this stage, Hansi Flick’s midfield options are aplenty, but that does not mean that there won’t be attempts made to make additions in the next couple of years.

Midfield was an area that Barcelona added to last summer with the arrival of Dani Olmo, who joined Marc Casado, Marc Bernal, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Gavi, Fermin Lopez and Pablo Torre as options to play in those three positions in the centre of the park. Of those mentioned, de Jong and Torre are players that could leave in the summer, so there is some scope for another signing to be made.

If moves are made, they will not be for two targets of the past. According to Relevo, Barcelona have decided to discard Florian Wirtz and Alex Baena from their long-standing shortlist, as both players are no longer considered to be signings that could be necessary.

Baena’s discarding is good for Atletico Madrid, who are expected to make an attempt to prise the 23-year-old playmaker away from Villarreal in the summer. Barcelona’s Clasico rivals Real Madrid have been linked with Wirtz in the last 12 months, so they can also be glad of the decreased competition.

One player that has stayed on Barcelona’s list is Jamal Musiala. Club officials believe that the Bayern Munich star is capable of playing alongside Pedri, who – alongside Lamine Yamal – is considered to be the cornerstone of the Catalans’ project. Furthermore, he could be available for a reduced price as his contract expires in the summer of 2026.

It will be interesting to see the business that Barcelona do in the summer. Musiala would be a luxury addition, and if a deal was somehow done, it would be a massive statement of intent.