Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has tried to avoid any statements about referees in the lead up to the Madrid derby, after a week in which Real Madrid’s complaints about officiating have dominated the agenda.

Simeone was asked about how the intense debate about refereeing and Real Madrid’s letter to the RFEF could affect Saturday night’s referee at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“We think about the game and take it to where we think we can hurt them. We know their individualities and we will try to play the game we want to play.”

“I’m focused on the game. You need answers to the controversies that appear in important games. I’m focused on the game.”

The big selection dilemma for Simeone and Atletico is how to structure his midfield. Rodrigo de Paul seems to be the only fixed player in the middle of the pitch.

“I don’t know if he is the key, but he has managed to transmit the same thing that we saw in the Argentine team in the World Cup and bring those performances here at Atletico in the best way. Before he had done it in separate instances, and now he has a continuity that we can enjoy. He has personality, leadership, vision of the game and we need him.”

Alongside him, the big question will be whether Koke Resurreccion continues, or if the man tipped to one day replace him as captain, Pablo Barrios, gets the nod.

“We will interpret what will be most important for the team and consequently show it with with those who start, but taking into account it will likely be a game of 96 minutes. We need to be prepared for everything that can happen and it influences those who start and those who may enter the game later.”

“[Barrios] is a very important player, a young boy, with the process that young players must go through, he can play inside, on the wing, he gives us different tools and against Real Madrid he will be important, for sure.”

"The other day, you gave a humorous response by saying you would arrive by bus to the derby, but will you park the bus on the pitch tomorrow?" Diego Simeone: "That's an easy one; 100,000 people can say it. Of course, we're coming by bus—it's obvious."

Simeone will also have to choose between Conor Gallagher and Samuel Lino on the left side of his midfield, with the latter picking up form of late.

“We don’t see different things than you do. When he is good, he plays well, scores goals, participates in the attack… He is on a run where he is improving, competing with Conor, who has other characteristics, contributing more to the recovery of the ball and balance as a team. We’re looking at who’s going to start tomorrow.”

Diego Simeone on Atletico Madrid's activity on social media regarding Real Madrid TV: "I will watch TV to relax and I will be in the same position as Carlo."

Simeone had little to say about Atletico Madrid’s tweets regarding Real Madrid TV this week, but said he would be relaxing in the same position as counterpart Carlo Ancelotti. He was also asked if he agreed with the idea that everyone was against Real Madrid.

“We will have to ask the people who said that was the case and who made the statement.”