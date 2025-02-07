After Atletico Madrid have spent the week on social media making fun at Real Madrid’s expense, after the latter sent a letter to RFEF President Rafael Louzan on Monday complaining that the officiating was corrupt and manipulated against them. Los Blancos, and in stronger terms their fans, have responded to the taunting.

Los Colchoneros published a series of ‘instructions’ for the Madrid derby relating to their rivals, and the use of Real Madrid TV to apply pressure to officials in the lead-up to games. They also took aim at ‘Real Madrid’s army of journalists’. As reported by El Espanol, the Madridistas have responded by hanging a banner from above the M30 motorway in Madrid saying ‘Eternal losers’.

Real Madrid fans do possess the ultimate bragging rights over their neighbours having beaten them twice in the Champions League final, both in the last decade. As such, when Sergio Ramos was unveiled as a new Rayados de Monterrey player, it went down well that he would be wearing the number 93 shirt in homage to his equaliser in the first of those finals. After Ramos’ stoppage time header in the 93rd minute, Los Blancos would run out 4-1 winners in extra time.

Sergio Ramos jugará en el C.F. Monterrey. El dorsal elegido por una leyenda de nuestro Club: nuestro minuto 93.

Un homenaje a todo el madridismo, el recuerdo de un momento que cambió nuestra historia.

Siempre agradecidos, @SergioRamos. Mucha suerte y éxitos. pic.twitter.com/h258C0N9U6 — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) February 6, 2025

Perhaps prompted by Atletico’s spicy posts, the usually fairly austere official Real Madrid account tweeted out the following message accompanied by a picture of Ramos’ new shirt.

“Sergio Ramos will play for CF Monterrey. The number chosen by a legend of our Club: our 93rd minute. A tribute to all Real Madrid fans, a memory of a moment that changed our history.

Always grateful, Sergio Ramos. Good luck and much success.”

It is certainly set up to be a fiery clash at the Santiago Bernabeu. Despite going into the game top of the table, Real Madrid are under pressure after some unconvincing performances and an injury crisis at the back. From their perspective, a derby win would set the world right again though.