Real Madrid and Vinicius Junior discuss figures over contract renewal

After several months declaring that his only intention is to remain at Real Madrid, Los Blancos appear intent on honouring Vinicius Junior’s wish. Real Madrid have sat down with their Brazilian superstar to discuss a new contract with their star forward.

Vinicius’ contract situation came into focus last summer, when Saudi Arabia began making noises about a potential move for the 25-year-old, whose camp did hold a meeting with the Middel Eastern power. Since, further conversations have taken place in December, and Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal are believed to be the side most keen on his signature. The figure that has been quoted is a €1b contract for Vinicius over four or five years. Their prospective offer would be somewhere around the €300-400m mark for Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have maintained that they have no interest in selling Vinicius. Recent reports claim that they will let him leave, but only if he specifically requests it from the club. Real Madrid tried to start talks with him at the start of the season, following the Saudi interest, but Vinicius put those talks on ice, feeling he was better off discussing a deal further down the line.

He has a deal until 2027, meaning Real Madrid will not want to let him get much beyond the summer without a new one, otherwise time pressure will start to work against them in negotiations. Relevo report that a first meeting has been held between Vinicius and Real Madrid, with Los Blancos laying out the numbers they are willling to discuss.

Both sides put their limits out there, and they are believed to be some way from an agreement. Real Madrid will not go outside of their salary scale for Vinicius, which they are desperate to maintain, but Vinicius feels that he deserves a raise after making the jump as a player since his last deal.