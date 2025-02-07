Rayo Vallecano close in on European spot as winning streak continues

Rayo Vallecano remain on course to clinch European qualification for the first time in over two decades.

Inigo Perez’s side sealed a third successive La Liga win as they battled past rock bottom Real Valladolid to move up sixth in the table.

That run comes as part of a nine-game unbeaten run in league action, stretching back to December, and dreams of Europe are on the horizon.

Rayo have not featured in European competition since reaching the 2001 UEFA Cup quarter finals, where they lost out to Spanish rivals Alaves, who were beaten by Liverpool in the final.

Victory over Valladolid is the latest step as Perez aims to break a barrier in Vallecas.

Neither side could carve out a first half breakthrough before the half time interval, with Isi Palazon denied, and Sergio Guardiola heading off target for the home team.

Rayo stepped up the tempo after restart, as Real Valladolid dug in for a draw in the capital, and the hosts converted their one big chance late on in the contest.

Jorge de Frutos’ cross caused issues inside the Valladolid box and Alvaro Garcia kept his cool to lash home the winner.

"The deadlock is finally broken!" 🎙️ Álvaro García with a 70th-minute opener for Rayo Vallecano against Real Valladolid 👏 pic.twitter.com/lZQ5DVVIdz — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) February 7, 2025

📍 Rayo Vallecano, Vallecas, Madrid… ¿EUROPA? El gol de Álvaro García para mantener muy vivos los sueños de los Rayistas 🔥#LALIGAenDAZN ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/IaU9lYPvFp — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) February 7, 2025

Another three points on the board for Rayo puts them into the spot currently reserved for the UEFA Conference League, depending on the result of the Copa del Rey final later in the campaign, but it could be enough for the Europa League.

With no cup or European action on the schedule, Rayo are fully focused on their La Liga run-in, ahead of a trip to Barcelona on February 17.

That is followed by home games against fifth place Villarreal and Sevilla, as Real Valladolid remain eight points from safety at this stage, ahead of hosting Sevilla next weekend.

Images via Getty Images/One Football