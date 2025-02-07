Pedri labels Real Madrid as ‘best shirt swap’ at Barcelona

Barcelona star Pedri has opened up on his midfield idols in a superb interview with the club’s media channels.

Pedri has returned to full fitness and influence this season, taking his spot in the engine room for club and country, to brilliant effect.

The 22-year-old has come full circle in his fitness battle to retake his spot as one of the world’s top midfielders and the fulcrum of Hansi Flick’s plans.

Pedri has put himself in a position to dominate for years to come and his humility remains a key feature as his star continues to rise in Catalonia as demonstrated in a contract extension.

As part of a wide ranging interview, Pedri was asked about his role models in midfield, and his view on Barcelona teammates, including his old friend Gavi.

“I love eating, but to cook I go to my brother or mother, anyone but Gavi! Now they won’t let me eat my mother’s croquettes. I stick to tuna belly,” as per quotes carried by Mundo Deportivo.

“I don’t like Gavi as a rival but I like him for eating with. I like Fermín for going on a trip with. But, he doesn’t want to come to Tenerife, even though he’s invited.

When asked about which rival shirt swap he has kept – and values the highest – Pedri opted for a shock choice, but in a clear nod to his view on world class midfielders.

“I have Luka Modric‘s shirt, he won a Ballon d’Or, and not just anyone can achieve that in their career.”

On the subject of other teams and players that he admires, Pedri opted for Premier League holders Manchester City, and their long standing midfield metronome Kevin De Bruyne, as the benchmarks outside of Spain.

“I like Manchester City. I admire Andres Iniesta in my position and also Kevin De Bruyne. Would I ask for his shirt? Yes.”