Opta Supercomputer makes prediction ahead of Madrid derby showdown

Real Madrid host Atletico Madrid in a La Liga derby showdown that could define their respective seasons.

Los Blancos stumble away at Espanyol last weekend has closed the title gap to a single point as Diego Simeone chases down the holders ahead of the campaign run-in.

Ahead of a UEFA Champions League double header against old foes Manchester City later this month, Carlo Ancelotti will need to summon a huge performance against Los Rojiblancos,

Current form offers little indication of a pre-game favourite, with the Espanyol game coming as Real Madrid’s first league defeat since December, and Atletico Madrid have lost just once in La Liga since October.

The pair progressed into the Copa del Rey semi finals in midweek as Atletico Madrid hammered Getafe 5-0 at home but Real Madrid needed a late goal to edge past Leganes into the final four.

A showdown at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu could see Ancelotti ease away in the title race, Simeone overtake him, or a draw maintain the current status quo and bring Barcelona back into the conversation.

Ahead of the, game data experts Opta have crunched the numbers to offer a prediction via their Supercomputer, which is backing a home win.

As per reports from Diario Sport, Real Madrid have a 50% chance of victory, with an away win at 25.3%, and a draw at 24.7%.

That is primarily based on previous meetings – particularly at the Bernabeu – as Angel Correa rescued a late 1-1 draw at the Estadio Metropolitano earlier this season.

Atletico Madrid’s last two trips across the capital have ended in 1-1 draws with Real Madrid winning the previous three.

Simeone’s last away league win at Real Madrid came in 2016, which dented the hosts title tilt, as Barcelona clinched glory.

However, Real Madrid infamously got their revenge by beating their rivals in yet another Champions League final, in the eventual season sign off.