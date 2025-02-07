Both Real Madrid and Manchester City have been going through injury crises in recent months, as they struggle to find their groove. More so for Pep Guardiola’s side, but they have received major news that could alter their season.

The play-off will see Los Blancos travel to Manchester first to face City at the Etihad. They will be without Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal, but in the past week have been hit with a double blow that neither Antonio Rudiger nor David Alaba will be fit for at the very least the first clash, and are doubts for the second. That will leave them somewhat threadbare in defence, with youngsters Jacobo Ramon and Raul Asencio competing for a spot.

Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni could also drop back into defence, and Fede Valverde has seen game time at right-back in recent weeks too, although this clearly weakens their midfield. That is where all of Manchester City’s problems began this season, when Rodri Hernandez went down with a cruciate ligament injury. The Spain star could be back before the end of the season, you would assume, provided City get far enough.

Rodri may not be back in time for their clash with Real Madrid, but he has been included in Manchester City’s squad for the Champions League. New signing Nico Gonzalez will be available in midfield, after his €60m move from Porto. The former Barcelona midfielder has been included alongside fellow arrivals Omar Marmoush (€70m) and Abdukodir Khusanov (€40m), who arrived from Eintracht Frankfurt and RC Lens respectively. Their other January signing, Vitor Reis, has been left out though.

It is not clear whether Khusanov will be in line for a starting role, but certainly Marmoush and Nico will be aiming to play against Los Blancos. City were soundly beaten 5-1 by Arsenal last weekend, and face Leyton Orient in the FA Cup this weekend before Los Blancos arrive.