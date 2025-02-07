Latest Camp Nou images show major issues over Barcelona return

The latest images of the redeveloped Camp Nou have dented Barcelona’s hopes of playing there again this season.

Barcelona fans remain unclear over their stadium situation for the remainder of the campaign following a string of delays.

They are desperate to return to the Spotify Camp Nou, but given there has been multiple setbacks, it is far from certain they will be able to be back before June – despite receiving guarantees from the construction company in charge of the project.

Staying at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys looks to be a safest bet available, and the club have a free rein to remain at the stadium for the remainder of 2024/25, as previously scheduled concerts appear to have been cancelled.

Barcelona have also confirmed their request to stay until the end of the campaign to avoid scheduling issues for the team.

“FC Barcelona have requested an extension from BSM regarding the use of the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys up to 20 May, in spite of the institution continuing to target playing games at the Spotify Camp Nou this season.”

That appears to indicate a contingency plan moving into place to avoid a situation of having to cancel games at short notice.

As per a fresh update from Mundo Deportivo, images on the current state of play at the Camp Nou do not indicate major progress being made, amid rumours over another delay.

Those photos from inside construction site show portions of the stands still to be built, no pitch laid, basic foundations still in place in the concourses and cranes working on the outer structure.

The signs look negative over Barcelona being able to play again at their home arena this season as another point of frustration for their fans, after multiple broken promises set out by the club since the start of 2025.