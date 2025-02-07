Kylian Mbappe fires off derby warning to Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe is pumped up for his first taste of a Madrid derby this weekend.

Los Blancos play host to their city rivals at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on February 8 with the La Liga title race evenly balanced.

A shock defeat at Espanyol last weekend dented Carlo Ancelotti’s title charge with the gap at the top now down to a single point.

The result in the derby showdown could have a major impact on the campaign and Mbappe is ready to play his part.

The France international did not come up against Diego Simeone’s side during his time at either AS Monaco or Paris Saint-Germain before moving to Madrid last summer.

He missed the 1-1 draw at the Estadio Metropiltano in September due to injury, but his current form is red hot, with eight goals in his last six games in all competitions.

A goal against Atletico Madrid would be another vital step forward for Mbappe, and he is ready for the challenge, as the stakes ramp up.

“I always play to win. It’s going to be a very important match for us and all the Real Madrid fans. The objective is always the same, to go out and win,” as per quotes from Marca.

“Even more so when we play against Atletico Madrid, with the situation we have in La Liga, where they are close to us. We have to win and we’re going to do everything to win.”

Atletico Madrid’s last two trips across the capital have ended in 1-1 draws with Real Madrid winning the previous three before that.

Simeone’s last away league win at Real Madrid came in 2016, which dented the hosts title tilt, as Barcelona clinched glory.

However, Real Madrid infamously got their revenge by beating their rivals in yet another Champions League final, in the eventual season sign off.