Injured Real Madrid star spotted back in training ahead of schedule

Real Madrid are hopeful Eder Militao could feature again before the end of the season.

The Brazil international has suffered a cruel run of serious injuries during the last 18 months in the Spanish capital after suffering a second ACL injury back in November.

That looked to rule him out for the remainder of the campaign, with Dani Carvajal also sidelined with a similar injury, as two major squad blows for Carlo Ancelotti.

Carvajal is certain to be out until at least the summer, and Militao is expected to follow suit in his rehabilitation, unless there is a major change in the coming months.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Militao was spotted back training with the Real Madrid squad this week, ahead of their derby clash with Atletico Madrid.

Militao is not in immediate range of a comeback into Ancelotti’s defence, but his role at Valdebebas is a major positive for the player and his teammates, as Ancelotti plans for the rest of the campaign.

The report adds Militao was able to don his boots and run out onto the training pitch as part of a tailored session put on for the recovering centre back.

The 27-year-old was in positive mood, working with the club’s physiotherapists and recovery team, with the Samba Boys star even showing off a few party tricks and taking part in some light ball work before heading off for a jog and more support work.

Despite Real Madrid not offering an update on when he could be back in match action, his current nine month window places him at August, and the start of the 2025/26 season.

However, if his recovery continues to make strong progress, there is a chance he could be available for Real Madrid’s FIFA Club World Cup campaign in the USA – which stretches into mid-July.