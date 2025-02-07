When Girona came up to La Liga, young defender Arnau Martinez was one of the headline names from their debut season, impressing as a ball-playing right-back. Following a more modest season last year, competing with Yan Couto for his position in the team, he is once again playing a starring role for Michel Sanchez.

Originally a central defender coming through at La Masia, Arnau joined Girona and impressed for his ability on the ball and his game smarts. Standing out for his marauding runs from right-back into the box, he also developed an eye for goal. At the age of just 21, Arnau is now the Girona captain, and has 3 goals and 3 assists in 26 appearances this season.

According to Relevo, Galatasaray are evaluating a move for him. The transfer window does not shut in Turkiye until the 11th of February, a full week after central Europe. Last summer Arnau signed a five-year deal with the Catalan side, but his release clause is a relatively modest €14m, making him a much mor attractive target for bigger sides.

Galatasaray are yet to make a formal offer for Arnau, but all parties are aware of the interest. It is not yet clear whether the defender would be keen on a move, given he is content in Northern Catalonia, and Girona would only be able to sign a replacement on a free if he were to leave. Clearly, Girona are not keen on losing a captain and key player at this stage in the season, but there is little they can do if the Turkish giants activate his release clause.

Two summers ago it did not look as if Arnau would last this long at the Catalan side, with both Atletico Madrid and Barcelona sounding out his agents over a move. With neither taking a decisive step though, the 21-year-old remains an attractive option.