Carlo Ancelotti confirms defender will be dropped for Atletico Madrid clash

Carlo Ancelotti faces some key selection calls ahead of Real Madrid’s derby showdown with Atletico Madrid tomorrow night.

Los Blancos are now just one point in front of their city rivals at thee top of the table and the title race could be set for another twist this weekend.

Ahead of facing both Atletico Madrid, and two UEFA Champions League games against Manchester City, Ancelotti is meticulously planning his approach, with injuries a constant issue.

Defensive lynchpin Antonio Rudiger will miss the Atletico Madrid, and the first leg at City, but the Germany international remains hopeful over the return game.

Ancelotti rotated for the tight 3-2 midweek Copa del Rey win over Leganes with inexperienced duo Jacobo Ramon and Raul Asencio paired together in central defence.

Asencio has been utilised by Ancelotti this season, but it was a first start for Ramon, on a nervous night for the 20-year-old who also conceded a penalty.

Ancelotti has little choice put to persevere with what he has available, with David Alaba tipped to start against Atletico Madrid, potentially alongside Aurelien Tchouameni.

Tchouameni was told not to get ‘too comfortable’ in midfield at Leganes, indicating Ancelotti’s intentions, but Ramon will not be involved, as thee Italian does want to over expose him.

“He paid for it a little on his first start with us, he was nervous. They are ready-made players, but they obviously lack experience,” as per quotes from Relevo.

“Although Jacobo grew into the game, and finished the match fitter, he still needs to improve at Castilla before facing big teams at the level of Atletico or City.

“Jacobo is a very good defender, we will count on him, he will be with us for the rest of the season. He will play better than at Leganes, I’m certain, he is a very good player.”