Athletic Club confirm Nico Williams injury ahead of Europa League return

Nico Williams is set for an extended period out injured for Athletic Club ahead of a crunch run of games.

Williams Jr has not been featured for the Basque giants since being replaced in the closing stages of their 3-1 UEFA Europa League win over Viktoria Plzen on January 30.

That result sealed a spot in their last 16 knockouts, without the need for a playoff, but they will be without a key star in the coming weeks.

As per an update from Relevo, a setback has been confirmed for the Spain international, with a hamstring issue the root of his problem.

Reports from the club remain unconfirmed, but he will not be available for the weekend clash with Girona in Bilbao, with the squad confirmed.

Speculation over when he will be ready to come back into the squad remains open, but the report is clear over his lack of availability for the trip to Espanyol on February 16.

That is the current deadline for his return to action, with the injury not flagged as a major issue, which could impact the plan for a European restart.

The draw for the last 16 will be held on February 21, with games scheduled for March 6 and 13, as Athletic Club re-enter the competition.

Williams Jr is ready to return at this point of that competition, if there are no delays, with four potential opponents on the horizon at this stage.

The playoffs will decide who Athletic Club could face and the current options are Ferencvaros, Viktoria Plzen, Porto or AS Roma.

There is no immediate rush to bring him back into the squad, with Spain fans also eyeing the situation with caution, ahead of March’s international window.

La Roja take on the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League quarter finals on March 20 and 23 as part of a drive to defend their title in the summer final series.