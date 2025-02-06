WATCH: Barcelona add fifth goal against Valencia courtesy of Lamine Yamal

Barcelona are hoping to be the final team to reach the Copa del Rey semi-finals, and they are on course to do as they’ve gone 5-0 up against Valencia in their quarter-final tie at the Mestalla.

Hansi Flick opted to bring in Eric Garcia, Frenkie de Jong, Fermin Lopez and Ferran Torres to the side that defeated Alaves last weekend, and it was the latter that broke the deadlock against his former club inside the opening three minutes. A quarter of an hour later, he got his and Barcelona’s second, and Fermin Lopez would get in on the act soon after to make it 3-0.

Ferran fired home his third of the evening on the half hour to complete a sensational hat-trick, and now it has gone 5-0 as Lamine Yamal gets himself in on the act.

Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski will not want to see this one again, as he somehow allows Lamine Yamal’s shot to go under his body and into the back of the net. However, the 17-year-old won’t care, and nor will Barcelona.