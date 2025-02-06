WATCH: Barcelona lead inside three minutes as Ferran Torres scores against former club

Barcelona are hoping to be the fourth and final team to reach the Copa del Rey semi-finals, and they are on course to do as they lead against Valencia in their quarter-final tie at the Mestalla.

Hansi Flick opted to bring in Eric Garcia, Frenkie de Jong, Fermin Lopez and Ferran Torres to the side that defeated Alaves last weekend, and it is the latter that has broken the deadlock against his former club inside the opening three minutes.

GOLAZO DE FERRAN QUE PASE DE BALDE pic.twitter.com/2bEKGSPzpD — nenn (fan) (@FCB_nenn) February 6, 2025

FERRAN TORRES OPENS THE SCORING VS. VALENCIA FOR BARCELONA!! He didn't celebrate against his former club ❤️ pic.twitter.com/g3Rc6fdkzl — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 6, 2025

It is a fantastic through ball assist from Alejandro Balde, who has been in excellent form since the start of 2025. Ferran runs on to it, and his first-time finish is just out of the reach of Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.

It is a dream start for Barcelona at the Mestalla. They are facing a Valencia side that made 10 changes from their La Liga victory over Celta Vigo last weekend, but the hosts’ line-up can still cause problems. However, Flick will hope that his players can control proceedings after this early strike.