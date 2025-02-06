WATCH: Ferran Torres doubles up as Barcelona extend lead against Valencia

Barcelona are hoping to be the final team to reach the Copa del Rey semi-finals, and they are on course to do as they’ve doubled their lead over Valencia in their quarter-final tie at the Mestalla.

Hansi Flick opted to bring in Eric Garcia, Frenkie de Jong, Fermin Lopez and Ferran Torres to the side that defeated Alaves last weekend, and it was the latter that broke the deadlock against his former club inside the opening three minutes. A quarter of an hour later, he has now got his and Barcelona’s second.

PEDRI + RAPHINHA + LAMINE + FERRAN = ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Sl4GVX7GUC — Barça News (@BarcaNewsFRA) February 6, 2025

FERRAN TORRES HAS A BRACE INSIDE 20 MINUTES AGAINST HIS BOYHOOD CLUB! BARCELONA ARE FLYING IN THE COPA DEL REY QUARTERFINALS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/X0aIhHiPjY — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 6, 2025

The goal was initially ruled out for offside against Raphinha, who had set up Lamine Yamal. His shot was well saved by Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski, but the rebound was turned in by Ferran. A VAR review determined that Raphinha was onside, and as such, it went to 2-0.

This match already looks away from Valencia, whose manager Carlos Corberan may well be ruing the decision to make 10 changes from the side that defeated Celta Vigo last weekend.