WATCH: Ferran Torres nets 27-minute hat-trick as Barcelona extend lead to 4-0

Barcelona are hoping to be the final team to reach the Copa del Rey semi-finals, and they are on course to do as they’ve gone 4-0 up against Valencia in their quarter-final tie at the Mestalla.

Hansi Flick opted to bring in Eric Garcia, Frenkie de Jong, Fermin Lopez and Ferran Torres to the side that defeated Alaves last weekend, and it was the latter that broke the deadlock against his former club inside the opening three minutes. A quarter of an hour later, he got his and Barcelona’s second, and Fermin Lopez would get in on the act soon after to make it 3-0. Now, Ferran has fired home his third of the evening to complete a first half hat-trick.

It has been a quite incredible opening half hour from Barcelona, who have now scored 11 goals against Valencia in 120 minutes of football over the last 11 days. They will certainly be taking their place in the Copa del Rey semi-finals alongside Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Real Sociedad.

