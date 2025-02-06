WATCH: Barcelona go 3-0 up inside 23 minutes as Fermin Lopez strikes again against Valencia

Barcelona are hoping to be the final team to reach the Copa del Rey semi-finals, and they are on course to do as they’ve gone 3-0 up against Valencia in their quarter-final tie at the Mestalla.

Hansi Flick opted to bring in Eric Garcia, Frenkie de Jong, Fermin Lopez and Ferran Torres to the side that defeated Alaves last weekend, and it was the latter that broke the deadlock against his former club inside the opening three minutes. A quarter of an hour later, he got his and Barcelona’s second, and now, Fermin Lopez has got in on the act to make it 3-0.

⚽️ ¡¡𝗚𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗟!! 🪄 Pedri sacó la varita y Fermín definió con calidad para poner el tercer tanto del conjunto culé. 🆚 @valenciacf – @FCBarcelona_es I 0-3 I 22' 📺 @La1_tve#LaCopaMola🏆 I #CopadelReyMAPFRE pic.twitter.com/sJ3zPWVoMH — RFEF (@rfef) February 6, 2025

Algunos quieren vender a Fermín pero a mí dame jugadores como él. Siempre en mi equipo. 💪🏻pic.twitter.com/fEYylRSr1t — Black (@BlxckNews) February 6, 2025

INSANE PEDRI ASSIST TO FIND FERMIN LOPEZ FOR BARCELONA'S THIRD! THEY ARE RUNNING RIOT IN VALENCIA! 😱 pic.twitter.com/5WHPwXpIZG — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 6, 2025

It’s a wonderful path from Pedri to play in Fermin, who times his run to perfection before taking the ball away from Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski before finishing into an empty net.

It has been utter dominance in the opening stages from Barcelona. They defeated Valencia 7-1 only 11 days ago, and they could be on for another big result in this match.