WATCH: Barcelona go 3-0 up inside 23 minutes as Fermin Lopez strikes again against Valencia

Barcelona are hoping to be the final team to reach the Copa del Rey semi-finals, and they are on course to do as they’ve gone 3-0 up against Valencia in their quarter-final tie at the Mestalla.

Hansi Flick opted to bring in Eric Garcia, Frenkie de Jong, Fermin Lopez and Ferran Torres to the side that defeated Alaves last weekend, and it was the latter that broke the deadlock against his former club inside the opening three minutes. A quarter of an hour later, he got his and Barcelona’s second, and now, Fermin Lopez has got in on the act to make it 3-0.

It’s a wonderful path from Pedri to play in Fermin, who times his run to perfection before taking the ball away from Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski before finishing into an empty net.

It has been utter dominance in the opening stages from Barcelona. They defeated Valencia 7-1 only 11 days ago, and they could be on for another big result in this match.

Barcelona Copa del Rey Fermin Lopez Valencia

