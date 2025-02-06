Real Madrid’s furious letter to Rafael Louzan, President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), have been met with a fierce backlash from the rest of La Liga. With potential sanctions coming the way of Los Blancos, Atletico Madrid have taken the opportunity to respond with humour.

Officially, Atletico are pushing for Los Blancos to be sanctioned by La Liga or the RFEF. Their letter to Louzan was the final straw in a general frustration with Real Madrid’s attitude to referees, following two seasons of the Real Madrid TV releasing frequent smear reports regarding the referees that are involved in their games.

Amigos de @RAEInforma, estos días nos están preguntando mucho sobre un asunto y no queremos equivocarnos. ¿Nos podéis ayudar con los matices de los siguientes verbos?: presionar,

amedrentar,

intimidar,

coaccionar,

atemorizar,

influir,

imponer. ¡Muchas gracias! — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) February 5, 2025

On Wednesday, Atletico tweeted the official account of the Royal Academy of Spanish language, with the following message.

“Friends of the Royal Academy of Spanish, these days we are being asked a lot about a subject and we do not want to be wrong. Can you help us with the nuances of the following verbs?:

pressure,

scare,

intimidate,

coerce,

frighten,

influence,

impose.

Thank you so much!”

🚨 Ángel Correa: “Real Madrid? I say we win 2-0.” pic.twitter.com/i9EvLeSP0k — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) February 6, 2025

That message was followed by two pages of instructions of how to prepare for the Madrid derby, making fun of Los Blancos’ attempts to use Real Madrid TV to influence the officiating, and point to their heavy influence in the Spanish sports media, which in their words, are spreading the club’s ‘ramblings’.

📚 Basic instructions for the derby pic.twitter.com/V58BT76i87 — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) February 5, 2025

There have been no shortage of complaints about officiating this season, including from the likes of Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, but the nuance is that Real Madrid’s letter suggests that the referees are corrupt and deliberately set against them.

📚 Basic instructions for the derby, page 2 pic.twitter.com/fQ37eHcmsj — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) February 6, 2025

La Liga President Javier Tebas has told the media that someone at Real Madrid has ‘lost the head’, after a meeting between the clubs, RFEF, La Liga and the referees on Thursday. Los Blancos were the only side not to attend the event, before which Louzan announced changes in the structure of refereeing in Spain.