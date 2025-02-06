Rafael Louzan, the President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, has announced that refereeing in Spain is set to undergo structural change in refereeing in Spanish football, although he did not advance any details. The news comes just days after Real Madrid sent Louzan a letter demanding a change to what they perceive to be a ‘corrupt’ and ‘manipulated’ system.

All of the clubs in La Liga and in Segunda sent representatives to a meeting in Madrid in the Retiro Park on Thursday afternoon, in order to discuss and suggest changes to refereeing in Spain. The meeting will include the RFEF and the Referees Committee (CTA), and was scheduled in advance of the controversy involving Los Blancos.

“The Spanish refereeing system is going to change. Among other things, that’s why we are here, to listen to the clubs and find a system that everyone likes. It is going to be a change in the structural model. I don’t want to advance events, but it is reality. First we will listen to all parties.”

“From this dialogue, and from listening to all parties, LaLiga included, we will begin the appropriate path to find that change. Of course, I want to highlight the important role that referees have in Spanish football,” Louzan told Marca.

There was one notable absence from the meeting, Real Madrid.

“The reception to the initiative has been wonderful. Everyone is here. Well, all except one very important club that has decided not to come.”

The reigning La Liga and Champions League champions were due to send a representative to the meeting, until Wednesday, when Real Madrid made it clear they would not be attending due to ‘current circumstances’. It seems that the future of Spanish officiating, which has faced complaints from most clubs in La Liga, will be shaped without Real Madrid, of their own volition.