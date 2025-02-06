Sevilla offer to improve institutional relations with Barcelona

It is no secret that Barcelona and Sevilla do not have a great relationship on an institutional level, largely because of the events of the last two years. That much was made clear earlier this season when Los Nervionenses officials did not attend regular festivities before the reverse fixture at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, but an olive branch now appears to have been extended.

It is the Negreira case that has ultimately led to the breakdown of the relationship between Barcelona and Sevilla. The latter have been one of most outspoken clubs on the matter, and this has not impressed the Catalans, who continue to state that they are not guilty of any wrongdoings in regards to their previous relationship with Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, who was the former vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA). In the end, they opted to unilaterally sever their relations with the Andalusian club.

Despite all this, Sevilla now appear willing to take steps towards repairing their relations with Barcelona. As per Relevo, they have invited the officials of this weekend’s opponents to the director’s box for the match at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Last season’s La Liga match, which was on the final matchday (MD38) at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan was not attended by Laporta, with Barcelona vice president Rafa Yuste being the top-ranking official to represent the club on that occasion. However, Sevilla have extended the opportunity for Laporta to attend, and at this stage, it is yet to be known whether he will make the trip to Seville.

Barcelona are expected to have representation in the director’s box on Sunday, but it remains to be seen whether Laporta is there. If so, it could be the start of the two clubs repairing their relationship.