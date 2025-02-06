Real Sociedad enact revenge on Osasuna to reach Copa del Rey semi-finals

Three of the four teams into the Copa del Rey semi-finals have now been confirmed, and it is Real Sociedad that are going Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid as they defeated Osasuna 2-0 in their quarter-final tie on Thursday.

It was an event start to proceedings at the Reale Arena, but the game sparked into life on 21 minutes when La Real broke the deadlock – and in fine fashion. Takefusa Kubo and Ander Barrenetxea combined to play in Mikel Oyarzabal, and he did excellently well to return the ball to Barrenetxea to find the back of the net, leaving Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera with no chance.

10 minutes later, La Real doubled their advantage. Poor defensive play from Osasuna allowed Oyarzabal to collect the ball, and he slipped in Brais Mendez to score his first goal since the start of January.

Things would get even worse for Osasuna soon after as they were reduced to 10 men. Alejandro Catena attempted to win a high ball with his foot, but he only succeeded in planting his studs into the back of Mendez. A yellow card was given on-field, but unsurprisingly, it was upgraded to red after a VAR check.

La Real were able to control proceedings in the second half, although they have some worries. Igor Zubeldia appeared to suffer a thigh injury on the hour mark which required him to be substituted, although that did not interfere with the final result.

The two teams faced each other in La Liga on Sunday, with Osasuna winning 2-1 on that occasion. Real Sociedad only needed to wait four days for their revenge, and they are now one step closer to winning only their fourth Copa del Rey title, and their first since 2020. However, they will have Real Madrid, Atleti or Valencia/Barcelona standing in their way.