Real Madrid talks for €60m midfielder wanted by Arsenal advance

Real Madrid chose not to replace Toni Kroos in the summer, after the German veteran retired, hoping that their current options would step up in his absence. However their current movements in the transfer market suggest that they will now address the position, and more pertinently, his role.

The idea for Los Blancos was that Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni would take on more responsibilty in Kroos’ absence alongside Fede Valverde, but a combination of injuries, needs elsewhere, and simple performance levels have seen Los Blancos lacking in the middle of the pitch. Carlo Ancelotti has ended up using Dani Ceballos and Luka Modric more often than he might have imagined as a result.

Recent reports in Spain have suggested that Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi is their top target for midfield in the summer. The Spain international has a €60m release clause, and has been pursued by Premier League giants Liverpool and Arsenal, with the Gunners seemingly holding talks with Zubimendi. They have also made him one of their priorities, and are thought to be pushing hard for a move, with manager Mikel Arteta the driving force behind it.

However The Athletic report that conversations between Los Blancos and Zubimendi are ‘increasing’ in the background. Originally linked with Manchester City star Rodri Hernandez, his cruciate ligament injury and the cost of getting him out of City are obstacles though, whereas the 25-year-old Zubimendi is younger and cheaper.

It remains to be seen whether more suitors come in for Zubimendi, and what his preference is. The Basque lynchpin is said to be attracted by a move to the Premier League, and shares an agent with Arteta, who also left La Real and ended up in England. If Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso were to end up at Real Madrid, as has been reported, then that may swing the balance though, as the ex-Bayern Munich man is Zubimendi’s idol.