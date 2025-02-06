You have to be pretty special to be known by a singular name in football, and that was the case for Brazilian left-back Marcelo. The position was of course nominal for the Real Madrid legend, who tended to attack where necessary. At the age of 36, Marcelo has called time on a long and illustrious career.

Marcelo explained that his love for football came from his grandfather, and he will now pass the baton onto his son Enzo Alves, who is currently starring in the Real Madrid academy sides. After leaving Real Madrid in 2022, Marcelo had a year at Olympiakos before returning to his first club and one of three in his career, Fluminense. He has been without a club since November, and decided to end his career.

Arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu as a 18-year-old tipped to replace Roberto Carlos, Marcelo lived up to expectations. Over the course of his career, Marcelo won 25 trophies with Los Blancos, included 6 La Liga titles, 5 Champions Leagues and 3 Copas del Rey. He would also collect a Recopa title and Copa Libertadores on his return to Fluminense.

For Brazil, Marcelo won 58 caps and scored 6 times, winning the 2013 Copa Libertadores. In total, Marcelo played 546 times for Real Madrid, and from left-back scored 38 goals and gave 103 assists, forming a fearsome relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo down the left side for much of the 2010s. Over his career, Marcelo made 721 appearances and scored 58 goals.

Brazilian by birth, his football expressed the joyful football that made the nation famous in the beautiful game. Despite starting from deep, Marcelo showed all the technical ability of a forward, the timing of a box-to-box midfielder and skill of a star. Halting his marauding runs was a constant headache for La Liga managers over more than a decade, and he has a place in the hearts of Madridistas for life.