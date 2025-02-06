Predicted Teams Valencia-Barcelona: Ronald Araujo and Robert Lewandowski to be dropped

Barcelona are hoping to join Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey, as they take on Valencia in their quarter-final tie. This match comes 11 days after the two meets’ previous meeting, which saw the Catalans secure a destructive 7-1 victory at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

However, this contest should be much closer, especially as it is being played at Valencia’s Mestalla stadium, where the hosts have won their last two matches (vs Real Sociedad and Celta Vigo). Nevertheless, Barcelona are still favourites to progress to the last four.

As per Sport, Hansi Flick will make a few changes to the side that narrowly defeated Alaves last Sunday. Ronald Araujo, Marc Casado and Robert Lewandowski are expected to drop to the bench, with Eric Garcia, Frenkie de Jong and Ferran Torres coming into the line-up. Wojciech Szczesny, who is now confirmed as Barcelona’s number one goalkeeper, will stay in the team, meaning no place for Inaki Pena as a cup alternative.

Valencia are confirmed to be without the services of Dimitri Foulquier and Hugo Duro for Thursday’s match, and head coach Carlos Corberan appears set to make widespread changes to the side that defeated Celta last weekend. Stole Dimitriveski, as cup ‘keeper, will start, while Max Aarons, Mouctar Diakhaby, Yarek Gasiorowski, Jesus Vazquez, Pepelu, Hugo Guillamon, Fran Perez, Sergi Canos and Umar Sadiq are also set to be called upon. In this regard, Cristhian Mosquera would be the only player to stay in the team.

If Los Che do make wholesale changes for this one, it would give Barcelona an even better chance of progression. However, the hosts will still make life very difficult for their visitors, as both clubs stay focused on their bid to take home the Copa del Rey title at the end of the season.