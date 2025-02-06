La Liga clubs demand Real Madrid be punished for pressuring referees

On Thursday, the Spanish Football Federation hosted at meeting with all of the clubs in La Liga and Segunda, although Real Madrid chose not to be present. Despite the fact that the event was “established as a way for clubs to air their grievances”, the current La Liga leaders decided to boycott amid their ongoing fury at the Technical Committee of Referees, who were also in attendance.

Earlier this week, Real Madrid sent a strongly-worded letter to the Federation on the back of their controversial 1-0 defeat to Espanyol, which saw Carlos Romero, who went on to score the winner, avoid a red card for a very strong challenge on Kylian Mbappe.

However, it is now Real Madrid’s fellow clubs that are not happy with the entity chaired by Florentino Perez. As reported by Diario AS, they are fed up of the pressure that referees are being put under by Los Blancos, in particular through the infamous scrutiny videos published on Real Madrid TV.

The report notes that Atletico Madrid and Sevilla, headed up by Miguel Angel Gil Marin and Jose Maria del Nido Carrasco, were the two clubs that pushed this idea across the most, with the rest of the clubs also agreeable due to their stance of being fed up by the actions of Real Madrid.

Sevilla had previously filed a complaint with the Federation over Real Madrid’s releasing of scrutiny videos through its television channel, although nothing came of that. The club does not see itself doing anything wrong with this, which is why they have never relented despite the growing pressure from within Spanish football.

It will be interesting to see whether the Federation take this matter further by going after Real Madrid. It is clear that these videos are gradually becoming a bigger issue in Spanish football.