“They have lost their minds” – Javier Tebas confirms plans to denounce Real Madrid

It’s safe to say that Real Madrid have been furious in recent days, due to the events of last weekend’s controversial defeat at Espanyol last weekend. Events have transpired since then, and La Liga president Javier Tebas has now addressed them.

As per Diario AS, Tebas started by speaking on a different matter, which involved expressing his congratulations to Spanish Football Federation president Rafael Louzan for being cleared of fraud charges.

“Well, the most important thing was the congratulations to Rafa Louzan for the acquittal. There were many who expected that it had already been the death sentence and have been in for a surprise. Let’s see how they react and treat him from now on. I consider that the treatment has not been the most appropriate in many institutions and media towards him.”

Tebas also addressed the situation with Real Madrid, who expressed their fury with the refereeing collective earlier this week. He confirmed that plans are in place for the entity, presided over by Florentino Perez, to be denounced for their actions.

“Well, they’re against everything, that is the reality. Real Madrid wants to hurt the competition, not only the refereeing collective. They have built a story of victimhood that I think the icing on the cake was the letter they put out the other day, but they have a story of victimhood that is not like that. They made a bad analysis of the Negreira case, that evidently Barcelona is under investigation, that what it has proven that it seems to be for the issue of influencing promotion and relegation, has not accredited any payment to referees or anyone. They have built a story of exaggerated victimhood, out of place and with an objective, in my opinion, of hurting the competition. In the letter it was seen. All the adulterated competition, all an excessive issue. They have lost their minds.

“We are of course going to denounce, just as we denounced Real Madrid TV back in the day. We are going to see the complaint, if it is to the club, to the one who signed the letter, to the board of directors. We are analysing the issue at a legal level, but obviously this type of letter cannot be consented to because falsehoods or half-truths.”