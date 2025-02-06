“He’s an incomparable player” – Hansi Flick expresses delight with Barcelona superstar

Barcelona continued their impressive start to 2025 with a ruthless 5-0 victory over Valencia in the Copa del Rey quarter-final tie. The Catalans are now into the final four of the competition, where they have joined Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Real Sociedad – they will find out their opposition in the next round on Wednesday.

As per Diario AS, Hansi Flick expressed his pleasure at the result, and of his side’s performance. He also saved special praise for Ferran Torres, who was the hat-trick hero against his former club.

“It’s a very important victory for us. I’m happy with the team. We created chances and scored goals from the start, and that allowed us to achieve our objective. (The number of goals that we score) shows the hunger that the team has. And that the players were focused on trying to score more goals. It’s good to see that.

“It is important that everyone shows their best version. I’m happy for the players because they scored well, they played well. I say it again. We played very well against Valencia. I’m happy for Ferran, because he scored a hat-trick. He was out after an injury and has come back well.”

Another player that Flick spoke on was Pedri, who produced another excellent performance at the Mestalla.

“I can’t say much. You can’t compare because he’s an incomparable player. He enjoys football and it’s nice to watch, wherever he plays he helps the team a lot. And he always plays for the team. I’m glad he’s been here for a long time.”

Flick was also happy with his Barcelona side keeping a clean sheet, which had been needed amid recent pressure on Wojciech Szczesny.

“I think his job is to protect the goal and he has given us stability. Today, he has once again kept a clean sheet and that is what we have.”