Heartbreak as Las Palmas star confirms time out of game is due to cancer

On Wednesday it emerged that Las Palmas captain Kirian Rodriguez would be taking the next six months out of the game for health reasons, and on Thursday, he confirmed the suspected news that he was dealing with cancer for a second time. Previously Rodriguez faced Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2022, and managed to beat the illness before returning to the game.

One of the feel-good stories in Spanish football, Rodriguez returned to action in 2022, and helped lead Pio Pio in their promotion push to get back up to La Liga the same season. Playing a key role in their triumph, he would then captain Las Palmas to safety last season, and has been one of La Liga’s standouts again this season.

Kirian confirmed the sad news in a press conference though.

“They told me yesterday that my cancer had relapsed. I’m going to have to stop for another six months,” Relevo quoted. “I have had routine tests since I was diagnosed with cancer. I have tests done every six months. At the beginning of January I had an analysis done. As the weeks went by, the hematologist was concerned. Seeing that the values ​​were not adequate, I had a biopsy. I imagine many will know because even the nurses do not have the respect to maintain information within a hospital.”

“They told me yesterday that I have relapsed from the cancer. I have the disease again. I will have to stop for another six months, go through another chemotherapy treatment and I wanted to be the person to tell you again. I have to fight again and like the other time, since it’s been six months, I hope to see you in the 25-26. I am convinced that it will be in First Division.”

He did express some annoyance at the fact that the news had been leaked without his blessing, invading his privacy and his patient confidentiality.

“If for the second time we have failed to respect a person’s privacy and the right to comment and say what they have to say… I couldn’t allow questions. Outside of here, on another topic, you can ask me any questions you want, I will answer them.”

Rodriguez also told his Las Palmas teammates to focus on what they had to do, with Las Palmas fighting for survival again. He has been a key part of that battle, playing 24 games and giving 3 assists. Las Palmas currently lie 15th with 23 points from 22 games, two clear of the drop zone.