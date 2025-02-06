Barcelona players not impressed by Marcus Rashford pursuit

Barcelona did not sign anyone during the winter transfer window, but not for the same of trying. They pursued Marcus Rashford, although a deal was tough due to the club’s well-documented financial issues – and in the end, it was impossible.

Barcelona tried to create the space in their wage bill to sign and register Rashford, but they needed a first team departure for that to happen. Ansu Fati was the player selected to leave, but despite being told that he is not counted on by head coach Hansi Flick, he was determined to stay, which he has. As such, that opened the door for Rashford, who was holding out on a move to Catalonia, to join Aston Villa on loan for the remainder of the season.

The interest in Rashford was driven by Barcelona sporting director Deco, and Flick had also given his approval as he saw the Englishman as a differential option in attack. However, not everyone at the club was impressed with the decision to pursue a deal.

According to Sport, several first team players told the club’s entourage of their dissatisfaction at the decision to got for Rashford during the winter transfer window.

It’s reported that Pedri, Gavi and Ronald Araujo were among those to voice their concerns. Their belief was that it was unwise to go for a player like Rashford, who would have been an expensive signing for only six months, given that Barcelona had only just returned to La Liga’s 1:1 rule.

In the end, the players’ concerns reached Deco, who made the decision to end the club’s interest in Rashford at that point. Instead, he sought to focus on the continual work of agreeing new contracts with the first team players whose futures needed addressed, with the likes of Andreas Christensen and Frenkie de Jong fall into this category.