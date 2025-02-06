Barcelona monitor Bayern Munich star for remainder of 2024-25 season

Barcelona are gearing up for a busy summer. Now that they are back within La Liga’s 1:1 rule, they will find it easier to sign players, and the intention is to add a few players to Hansi Flick’s squad before the start of the 2025-26 season, which kicks off in August.

Right-back is seen as an area of priority for head coach Hansi Flick, while it is also expected that a left-back will be targeted by Barcelona sporting director Deco. Alejandro Balde had a tough start to the season, and although he has improved a lot in recent weeks, there is insufficient cover in the event of him being injured or rested – Gerard Martin has been the backup this season, although his performances have flattered to deceive.

There have been linked to numerous players over the last few months, and the latest speculation is that a former La Masia talent could be the player that Barcelona target in the summer. According to Sport, one of the targets that has been added to the left-back shortlist is Adam Aznou.

On deadline day, Real Valladolid signed Aznou on loan from Bayern Munich for the remainder of the season. The 18-year-old is highly-rated in Bavaria, although Alphonso Davies’ recent renewal makes it complicated for him to have a clear pathway to the first team.

The report from the Catalan daily states that Barcelona will be monitoring Aznou during his time at Valladolid. If he impresses during his first proper season in top-level football, there is a chance that the Catalans make their move in the summer.

Aznou, who was at La Masia from 2019 to 2022, is seen as low cost option for Barcelona, who do not want to invest heavily at full-back because they already have Balde and Jules Kounde. However, it is likely that Bayern would want a considerable fee if a permanent deal was the avenue explored.