WATCH: Luka Modric fires Real Madrid into early lead against Leganes

Real Madrid have already won two trophies this season, and they will hope to add the Copa del Rey to their collection – and their chances have increased after taking the lead in their quarter-final tie against Leganes.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side were under the cosh in the early stages, and they were almost behind after two minutes when Andriy Lunin made a big save. However, they have bounced back well to break the deadlock at Butarque, and it has come from veteran midfielder Luka Modric.

It’s a vintage goal from Modric, who receives the ball from Rodrygo Goes as he drives into the box, before finishing past Leganes goalkeeper Juan Soriano.

Ancelotti made the brave decision to make several changes to the Real Madrid side that lost at Espanyol last weekend, which was perhaps spurred on by confirmation that they would be without Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham due to injury. The likes of Jacobo Ramon, Arda Guler and Endrick Felipe brought in, and so far, it is a risk that looks like it will pay off, although there is lots of time left in this one.