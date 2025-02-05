WATCH: Real Madrid score late winner against Leganes courtesy of Gonzalo Garcia Torres

Real Madrid have already won two trophies this season, and they will hope to add the Copa del Rey to their collection – and they are back in front, having previously let slip a two-goal lead in their quarter-final tie against Leganes.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side were under the cosh in the early stages, and they were almost behind after two minutes when Andriy Lunin made a big save. However, they bounced back well to break the deadlock at Butarque, with the opener coming from veteran midfielder Luka Modric. Not long after, Endrick Felipe made it 2-0 as he finished from close range after the ball broke his way inside the Leganes penalty area.

Real Madrid saw their advantage cut in half just before half time interval as Juan Cruz netted from the penalty spot, and the Leganes winger added his and his side’s second on the hour mark to equaliser. However, they are now behind again as Gonzalo Garcia Torres has netted in the final minutes, which what should be the winning goal.

⚪️ ADN REAL MADRID. La cantera al rescate: Gonzalo da el pase al conjunto de Ancelotti en el último suspiro.#LaCopaMola #LaCasaDelFútbol pic.twitter.com/CNVLqDV4pU — Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) February 5, 2025

GONZALO SCORES HIS FIRST GOAL FOR REAL MADRID pic.twitter.com/NgxpmG7U3I — WolfRMFC (@WolfRMFC) February 5, 2025

REAL MADRID HAVE WON IT IN THE 90+3 MINUTE!! THE 20-YEAR-OLD SUBSTITUTE GONZALO GARCIA SENDS THEM TO THE COPA DEL REY SEMIFINALS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Noik3r5WE7 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 5, 2025

It’s an incredible moment for the youngster, who scores his first goal for the Real Madrid first team – and what a time to get it.