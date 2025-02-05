WATCH: Endrick Felipe continues Copa del Rey form as Real Madrid double lead over Leganes

Real Madrid have already won two trophies this season, and they will hope to add the Copa del Rey to their collection – and their chances have increased after doubling their advantage in their quarter-final tie against Leganes.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side were under the cosh in the early stages, and they were almost behind after two minutes when Andriy Lunin made a big save. However, they bounced back well to break the deadlock at Butarque, with the opener coming from veteran midfielder Luka Modric.

Now, Endrick Felipe has made it 2-0. The ball broke his way inside the Leganes penalty area, and he made no mistake to finish through the legs of goalkeeper Juan Soriano.

Endrick scored twice in Real Madrid’s 5-2 victory over Celta Vigo in the previous round, and that makes it three in two Copa del Rey matches for the Brazilian teenager. He may have been starved of opportunities since joining Los Blancos last summer, but he is doing the best with what comes his way.