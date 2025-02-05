WATCH: Real Madrid relinquish two-goal lead as Leganes net equaliser

Real Madrid have already won two trophies this season, and they will hope to add the Copa del Rey to their collection – and they have lost their two-goal lead that they had established in their quarter-final tie against Leganes, who have made it 2-2.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side were under the cosh in the early stages, and they were almost behind after two minutes when Andriy Lunin made a big save. However, they bounced back well to break the deadlock at Butarque, with the opener coming from veteran midfielder Luka Modric. Not long after, Endrick Felipe made it 2-0 as he finished from close range after the ball broke his way inside the Leganes penalty area, although Real Madrid saw their advantage cut in half just before half time interval as Juan Cruz netted from the penalty spot.

Now, Leganes have scored the equaliser on the hour mark, and it’s Cruz that has netted his second of the evening.

🚨🇪🇸 GOAL | Leganes 2-2 Real Madrid | Juan Cruz

pic.twitter.com/CW0qnHaWdY — Kevin Morales (@KevinMoral96566) February 5, 2025

Carlo Ancelotti named a weakened side for this match, and it appears that it could come back to bite him. Real Madrid have now lost a two-goal lead for the second successive Copa del Rey match, and they must bounce back if they are to reach the last four.